Attila Market Capitalization Achieves $136.76 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Attila has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Attila coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. Attila has a market capitalization of $136.76 million and approximately $98,747.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Attila

ATT is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

