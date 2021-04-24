AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Carr Bettis Sells 20,000 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carr Bettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,354,859.52.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AudioEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.09 million, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in AudioEye by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $1,797,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

