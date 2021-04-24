Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.69

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.69 and traded as high as C$14.30. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$14.12, with a volume of 19,641 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.69.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$131.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.