Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.82.

Shares of ALV opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.32. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

