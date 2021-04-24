AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $100.42 and last traded at $100.33, with a volume of 5502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AN. Truist Securities increased their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

