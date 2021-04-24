AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $100.42 and last traded at $100.33, with a volume of 5502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AN. Truist Securities increased their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.
In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.