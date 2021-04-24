Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Shares Gap Down to $53.22

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.22, but opened at $52.00. Avangrid shares last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 598 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

