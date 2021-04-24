Aventus Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Aventus has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $188,920.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aventus has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.59 or 0.00645673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.15 or 0.07701007 BTC.

Aventus Coin Profile

AVT is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

