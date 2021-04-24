Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.83 Million

Analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report $90.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $86.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $389.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $392.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $418.50 million, with estimates ranging from $413.50 million to $426.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

AVID traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. 252,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,861. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $955.39 million, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $742,415. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.