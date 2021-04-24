Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.25

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 14138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

