Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stake Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.23. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

