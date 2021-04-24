Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

BSAC stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 72,486 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.