Bandera Partners Llc Sells 20,603 Shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $288,854.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc sold 6,051 shares of BBQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $85,258.59.

On Monday, April 12th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of BBQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $441,947.31.

BBQ stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $135.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

