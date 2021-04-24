Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Bank of Ireland Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

