Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

