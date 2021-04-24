Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.22 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

