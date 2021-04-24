Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

