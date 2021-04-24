Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

OZK stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

