Banta Asset Management LP Invests $1.78 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 956,019 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,950.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 441,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 433,935 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 354,923 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 388.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 264,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

