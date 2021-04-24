Barclays Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $132.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $111.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

