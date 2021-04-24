Barclays Raises Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $70.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

CAR opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 211.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 297,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

