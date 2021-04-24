Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3,157.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.48.

Shares of QRVO opened at $193.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

