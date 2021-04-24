Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 34.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 9.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 181,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 328,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $68.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

