Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $226.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

