Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $500.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $271.91 and a 12 month high of $502.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

