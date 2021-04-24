Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $80.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $80.88.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

