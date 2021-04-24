Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 64.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,550 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,421 shares during the period.

IGSB opened at $54.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

