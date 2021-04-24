Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Earns Neutral Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.69.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $57.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

