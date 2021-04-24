Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock.

PDL stock opened at GBX 1.59 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

