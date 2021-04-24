Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock.
PDL stock opened at GBX 1.59 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.