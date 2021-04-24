Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for Aumann (ETR:AAG)

Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
AAG opened at €11.86 ($13.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of €14.18 and a 200 day moving average of €13.20. Aumann has a fifty-two week low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a fifty-two week high of €16.80 ($19.76).
Aumann Company Profile
