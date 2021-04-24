Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for Aumann (ETR:AAG)

Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AAG opened at €11.86 ($13.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of €14.18 and a 200 day moving average of €13.20. Aumann has a fifty-two week low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a fifty-two week high of €16.80 ($19.76).

Get Aumann alerts:

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.