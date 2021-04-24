BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.54

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and traded as low as $3.20. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 81,448 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

