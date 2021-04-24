Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.38. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 509,125 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.