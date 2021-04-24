BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. BitBall has a market cap of $1.87 million and $687,723.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,129.77 or 1.00004244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00037281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00122001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004396 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

