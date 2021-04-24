Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Down 27.3% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $488.84 million and $25.42 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $57.76 or 0.00114515 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062982 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00269543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

