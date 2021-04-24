BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $984.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $949.00 to $984.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.
BlackRock stock opened at $813.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $708.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
