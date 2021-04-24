BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $984.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $949.00 to $984.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock stock opened at $813.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $708.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

