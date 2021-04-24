BMO Capital Markets Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,460.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,625.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,652.06.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

