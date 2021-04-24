Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $52.92 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $914.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

