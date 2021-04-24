Bokf Na Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

