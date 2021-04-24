Bokf Na Purchases 1,463 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $37,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $146.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

