Bokf Na Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $373.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.91. The stock has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

