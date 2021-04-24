Bokf Na Sells 23,372 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,372 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 520,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 187,617 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

