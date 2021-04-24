Bokf Na Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,935,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $146.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

