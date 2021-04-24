Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

