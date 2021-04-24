Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 35,399 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.43% of Aspen Technology worth $41,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17,582.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after purchasing an additional 509,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $150.87 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $853,816. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

