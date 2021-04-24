Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 366,435 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366,435 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $91,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

