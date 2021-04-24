Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $685.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. Library Research Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period.

About Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

