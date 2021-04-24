Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $685.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. Library Research Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period.
About Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
