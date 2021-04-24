Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 146,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 136,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.80 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

BRMK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

