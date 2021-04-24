Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

CVGI traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 221,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,469. The stock has a market cap of $321.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

