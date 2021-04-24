Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.69. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

NYSE FDS traded up $23.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,243. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

