Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. 2,142,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,333. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

