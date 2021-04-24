Brokerages Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LAWS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.00. 2,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,634. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

